OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — Owego will be hosting its 41st annual Strawberry Festival at the end of the week.

The Strawberry Festival is a family-friendly event that starts on Thursday, June 15 and ends on Saturday, June 17. This year’s theme is “Strawberry Magic.” The festival will feature fireworks, a parade, live music, games, food, and more.

The festival will start with live music, vendors, and food trucks on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hickories Park. Runners and walkers will start a 5K race at the park at 6 p.m. and be able to join the festivities after the race. Those interested in joining the race can register using this link.

The following day will feature more live music starting at 5 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. There will also be magic shows, jugglers, and cornhole. A beer and wine-tasting tent will be at Courthouse Square from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the last call 30 minutes before closing. The evening will end with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. at Draper Park.

The festivities will start and end earlier on Saturday. The day will start with a parade at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start on Main Street at Spencer Avenue, go left down Court Street to Front Street, go left down Front Street to Paige Street, and go left down Paige Street to Main Street. The parade will last for 90 minutes and feature marching bands, horses, antique cars, floats, emergency vehicles, and more.

After the parade, festivalgoers will be able to enjoy live music from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. During this, buskers and magic shows will be roaming the festival. The beer and wine-tasting tent will be back at Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events and the live music line-up can be found on owego.org. Parking information can be found on the same website.