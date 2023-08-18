WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Pop-up shops are right in downtown Watkins Glen on North Franklin Street to sell collectibles and many other things ahead of the race on Sunday.

The traffic to get into downtown Watkins Glen is definitely noticeable. And these pop-up shops are too! As you drive down North Frankin Street, you will see tents outside. These tents are there for the NASCAR race. You can buy anything from shirts, can coolers, decorative toilet seat bowls, glasses, miniature car collectibles, and many more.

The owner of the pop-up shop tents, Kevin Wheeler, has been coming to Watkins Glen to sell these items for 31 years. He says that the crowd and the customers keep on getting bigger every year. These tents will stay in Watkins Glen until Monday. After that, he’ll be going to Daytona for the next race!

A little down the street is another shop in a trailer called Modern Outlaw. It sells hats, t-shirts, water containers, and more. The hats and shirts are the best sellers. Mike Buckner, the owner, says this is his first time in Watkins Glen. He was asked to set up shop in the area and decided to see it for himself. He enjoys the area, especially the waterfalls and the food. He will stay in Watkins Glen through Sunday.

Make sure to visit the pop-up shops in downtown Watkins Glen today and through the weekend! Continued coverage of the race and other events at The Glen will be put on our website!