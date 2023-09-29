ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Habitat For Humanity is building a house on Pratt Street in Elmira in honor of President Carter’s 99th birthday on October 1st. Carter is currently in hospice care with cancer so he hasn’t been able to help out as much as he used to, but his philanthropic legacy lives on.

President Carter and his wife have been working with Habitat For Humanity since 1984. He would help at the build sites with hammer and nail or anything else that needed to be done.

Habitat For Humanity has a slogan: give a hand up, not a handout. A volunteer with the Chemung County Habitat For Humanity says this slogan depicts the organization as helping communities live for generations to come by building homes.

To learn more about the Chemung County Habitat For Humanity, you can visit their website.