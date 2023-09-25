ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members will have the opportunity to show their support for local police officers in Elmira next weekend.

The Unity in the Community Support the Police Rally is scheduled to take place in Wisner Park from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom and Dr. Stephen Coleman, a political analyst and Elmira College professor, are cohosting this event during Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue Weekend is a national outreach program meant to strengthen the relationship between police and the communities they serve through faith-based organizations.

The rally will allow Twin Tiers residents to show their appreciation and support for the officers who keep the community safe. Community leaders, religious leaders, and members of law enforcement will be speaking at the rally. Speakers will include Dr. Coleman, Sheriff Schrom, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Senator Tom O’Mara, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, former Chemung County Executive Tom Santulli, City of Light Church Pastor Juhura Shazer, and Father John Desocio from St. Mary’s. Police chiefs from Corning, Elmira, Elmira Heights, and Horseheads will be speaking as well.

This rally is free to attend, and tickets are not required. This will be the fifth Unity in the Community event hosted by Dr. Coleman.