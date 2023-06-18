WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The results from the Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival’s annual Cardboard Boat Regatta have been announced.

A total of 30 boats made primarily of cardboard participated in the 26th Cardboard Boat Regatta on Seneca Lake. Crews were restricted to using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, and paint for their boats.

Although managing to create a boat out of such restricted materials is an accomplishment on its own, some crews were recognized for going above and beyond. “First to the Fight” and “Gimme Samoa Dat Boat” each snagged two awards. “First to the Fight” had the fastest time in the adult class and won best construction. “Gimme Samoa dat Boat” won best boat name and committee’s choice.

“Aqua Voyager” was the fastest single crew boat, “Furies” was the fastest kids boat, and “Marine Meltdown” was the fastest teen boat. When boats are made out of cardboard, it’s expected that some of them aren’t going to float. “April” won the award for the best sinking.

The full list of awards is below.