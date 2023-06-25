WELLSBORO, P.a. (WETM) — A month-long search inspired by a local man’s children’s book series is about to begin in Wellsboro.

A Wellsboro bookstore called “From My Shelf Books & Gifts” used to participate in Candlewick Press’s “Where’s Waldo” search every July. When the publisher canceled the search in 2020, the store’s owner started a new search based on his own children’s book series.

“Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons?” allows children and adults to search 30 Wellsboro businesses for pictures of the titular characters of the “Totally Ninja Raccoon” series by Kevin Coolidge. The series stars three raccoon brothers who become ninjas and is geared toward reluctant readers aged seven to 10.

Anyone can join the search, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, by stopping by any participating business to grab a passport. The passport will have a list of all participating businesses. After spotting a raccoon, the business will either sign or stamp the searcher’s passport.

Searchers must turn their passports in to From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, for a chance to win prizes. According to the bookstore’s manager, Kasey Coolidge, everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by local businesses. Tourists stopping in town for an afternoon and busy locals that don’t have time to visit all locations don’t have to worry about missing out.

Winners will be drawn on August 1 and posted to the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page. All winners will be notified by phone, so be sure to write your contact information in the passport. Possible prizes include $100 in cash, Wellsboro Chambers Dollars, and gift certificates and items donated by the participating businesses.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on this webpage. Anyone with questions about “Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons?” can call Kasey Coolidge at (570)-724-5793.