CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Some of the Southern Tier’s best cooks will be competing in Smoke in the Valley this Saturday, and you have the chance to try some of their delicious barbecue.

Smoke in the Valley is an annual barbecue competition and music festival that is held at the Canisteo American Legion. This year, the event will be held from noon until midnight on July 22. Smoke in the Valley will feature live music, barbecue and beverage tastings, kids’ activities, vendors, police demonstrations, fireworks, and more.

Tastings will start right at noon, and every hour a new food will be added to the tastings. The tastings will start with side dishes, then pork butt, chicken wings, beef brisket, St. Louis ribs, and steak will follow. Steak samples will be limited. Event organizers recommend that visitors who are interested in samplings arrive before 4 p.m. because samples will be limited after 5 p.m. Beverage samples will be served from noon until 5 p.m. Refunds will not be given for unused sample tickets.

The barbecue awards ceremony will start at 7:15 p.m. Live music will be performed during the entire event, and kids’ activities will run from noon until 5:30 p.m. Other events and activities scheduled throughout the day include a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., a K-9 demonstration at 2 p.m., a Civil War reenactment at 4 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available online and cost $30 in advance or $40 at the gate. A general admission ticket will get you 25 sample tickets that can be used at any barbecue, brewery, winery, or cidery tent. Kids under the age of 12 can enter the event for free, but no sample tickets will be included in their admission. Additional sample tickets and tickets for games and activities can be purchased inside the event.

Attendees can bring chairs to Smoke in the Valley, but animals, golf carts, ATVs, and coolers are not allowed. Handicapped parking is not available, but those who need assistance can let a parking attendant know that they’d like assistance on their way in. Golf carts will be on hand to help people get into the event.

For more information about Smoke in the Valley (including a list of participants, a list of musicians, and a full schedule), you can visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets are available for purchase on this webpage.