CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library are holding their biannual sale again next month.

From May 6 to May 13, volunteers will be selling over 30,000 books, movies, and more to raise money for the Southeast Steuben County Library. The first day of the sale will be open only for library Friend members and the rest of the sale will be open for members of the public. The sale is free to attend.

For the first time, the sale will be located at 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning, which is the United Steel Workers Union Hall. On Sunday, May 7, the sale will run from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. From Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The sale will also begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, but it will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The library sale will only accept cash or checks, and there will be sales tax on each purchase. Saturday, May 13 will be box and bag day. The price for a filled box or bag will start at $6 and vary based on the size. Those who wish to become a member and attend the sale a day early are welcome to join or renew their membership at the door on May 6. Library Friend membership is $5 for an individual or $10 for a family and lasts for one year.

This sale typically raises around $50,000 each year. These proceeds mainly support child, teen, and adult programs put on by the library. About 70 volunteers work all year to make the sale event happen.

For more information on the sale, you can visit the library’s website.