HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An annual event that helps keep Chemung County kids safe will be back at the Chemung County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Parents from the area can bring their children to the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 for the annual Strong Kids Safe Kids event. This free event will feature safety activities, games, live entertainment, magic shows, inflatables, free school supplies, and more. Additionally, kids will have the chance to dunk a local police officer in a dunk tank provided by the Elmira Police Department.

According to the Strong Kids Safe Kids website, the event began as a child fingerprinting event in 1984 and has grown into something more. Today, Strong Kids Safe Kids provides families with information about community services, health issues, and safety issues while engaging kids in fun and educational activities.

All of the activities and services provided at this event are free. Strong Kids Safe Kids is a non-profit corporation that is run by volunteers. For more information about Saturday’s event and the other work Strong Kids Safe Kids does, visit this website.