Summer Night’s Dream Wine Dinner in Corning on August 18th

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Market Street Social in Corning is hosting a wine pairing dinner in collaboration with a local vineyard on August 18th at 6:00 p.m.

The event is called Summer Night’s Dream wine dinner in collaboration with Weis vineyards. They will be serving a four-course meal, where each course is paired with a wine that was handpicked to best suit the dish.

The courses include scallops, filet mignon, panko-crusted chevre, and a chocolate molten tart. Tickets are 70 dollars per person and there are some spots still available! You can call Grill 1-2-5 to make your reservation.