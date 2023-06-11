BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s been 30 years since Tag’s Summer Stage began hosting live music, and the venue will be celebrating this achievement on Friday.

The independently owned and operated music venue will celebrate its anniversary on Friday, June 16 with discounted tickets and a special performance. The Summer Stage will be hosting Tusk: The World’s #1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. Tusk will be performing note-for-note renditions of some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits. This cover band has been performing together for over 25 years.

The nostalgia-filled night will begin when the gates open at 6 p.m. A musical montage video showing some of the best performances Tag’s has hosted over the past 30 years will start at 7:15 p.m. and last for one hour. Tusk will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. and take a break at 9:30 p.m. for a fireworks show. Throughout the night, concertgoers will be able to participate in games, giveaways, and more.

Tickets for this celebration are $30 and buy one get one free in honor of the 30 years Tag’s has been in business. Tickets can be purchased using this link or by calling 1-800-650-8247. For more information about Tag’s and its full summer show list, visit tagstickets.com.