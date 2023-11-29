SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Business Association is hosting its sixth annual Sayre Christmas Stroll on Thursday evening.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, Sayre residents are invited to bring their families to take a stroll down Desmond Street, Packer Avenue, Lockhart Street, and Elmer Avenue to listen to music while supporting local businesses. Santa, the Grinch, and Brian has a uke will be making appearances during the event.

The following businesses will be open and offering specials during the Sayre Christmas Stroll:

  • Sons of Italy
  • Chumpy’s
  • Next Stop Barber Shop
  • Around Again Consignment
  • Me Time Salon
  • Zen Den
  • Coldwell Banker
  • U can Tan
  • Dawn Krug Awareness Intuitive Studio
  • Patty Mac’s
  • Smith Photography
  • Kisac Fair Trade
  • Angry Burrito
  • Vanilla Bean
  • Reagan Steele Jewelers
  • Doggy Doo’s Boutique & Barkery
  • BlackBurn
  • The Trolley Stop
  • Sayre n Dipity
  • Elmer Ave
  • Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe
  • Rock Your Style
  • Sayre Public Library
  • Creative Mindful Living
  • Little Stars
  • Sayre Theatre