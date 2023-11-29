SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Business Association is hosting its sixth annual Sayre Christmas Stroll on Thursday evening.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, Sayre residents are invited to bring their families to take a stroll down Desmond Street, Packer Avenue, Lockhart Street, and Elmer Avenue to listen to music while supporting local businesses. Santa, the Grinch, and Brian has a uke will be making appearances during the event.

The following businesses will be open and offering specials during the Sayre Christmas Stroll: