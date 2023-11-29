SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Business Association is hosting its sixth annual Sayre Christmas Stroll on Thursday evening.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, Sayre residents are invited to bring their families to take a stroll down Desmond Street, Packer Avenue, Lockhart Street, and Elmer Avenue to listen to music while supporting local businesses. Santa, the Grinch, and Brian has a uke will be making appearances during the event.
The following businesses will be open and offering specials during the Sayre Christmas Stroll:
- Sons of Italy
- Chumpy’s
- Next Stop Barber Shop
- Around Again Consignment
- Me Time Salon
- Zen Den
- Coldwell Banker
- U can Tan
- Dawn Krug Awareness Intuitive Studio
- Patty Mac’s
- Smith Photography
- Kisac Fair Trade
- Angry Burrito
- Vanilla Bean
- Reagan Steele Jewelers
- Doggy Doo’s Boutique & Barkery
- BlackBurn
- The Trolley Stop
- Sayre n Dipity
- Elmer Ave
- Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe
- Rock Your Style
- Sayre Public Library
- Creative Mindful Living
- Little Stars
- Sayre Theatre