BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Today started the return of the 204th Steuben County Fair.

The fair started today with harness racing and will last until Saturday, Aug. 20. The fair will consist of carnival rides, which will start Wednesday at 1 p.m., lots of food, and of course, the grandstand events.

“It’s just going to be a great fair this year. The livestock is moving in. We got a great batch of livestock for the 4H program. The midway is starting to roll in; they’ll open up on Wednesday. And we just got a well-rounded amount of entertainment in front of the grandstand” said the Steuben County Fair Manager, Nick Pelham.

To get in the door, tickets are $5. That will give you access to all the acts and the livestock. The average cost for the grandstand is $15 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating.

The rodeo will start off the grandstand events on Wednesday. Then there will be a demolition derby on Thursday and Sunday, monster trucks on Friday, and truck and tractor pulls on Saturday.

There will be deals for the fair as well. On Saturday, there will be a youth day where kids 18 and under get in for free, as well as senior day with reduced pricing. There will also be ride wristbands to get on any of the rides. These wristbands will be available at certain times during the week.

