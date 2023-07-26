HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Fair will return for its 181st year in less than one week.

The fair will be coming back to the Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads from Aug. 1 until Aug. 6. Visitors will be able to play games and go on rides in the midway, purchase traditional fair food, view livestock, and more.

Each evening will feature a different special event. Tuesday will feature a demolition derby, Wednesday will feature a Parmalee concert with special guests Claudia Hoyser and Justin Raynor, and Thursday will feature the Broken B Rodeo. Fairgoers will have the option to attend a truck pull on Friday and a tractor pull on Saturday. Sunday will feature a brand new event: an ATV and dirt bike rodeo. A full schedule of all events and admission prices for the featured events can be found on this page of the Chemung County Fair’s website.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. on weekdays and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free for children 10 and under and will cost $5 for everyone else. The midway will open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ride tickets and wristbands will be available for purchase inside the gates. Wristbands, which allow the rider to go on unlimited rides, will be $20 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; $25 on Friday; and $30 on Saturday.

For more information about the Chemung County Fair, you can visit its website or Facebook page.