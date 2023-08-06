HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival will be returning to Thorne Street Park for its 12th year this Saturday.

This one-day event will use live music to celebrate jazz in the Southern Tier. Attendees will be able to sit in the park and relax while listening to performances by Ben Tankard, Carol Albert, and Top Shelf. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

This year, the festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, and the gates will open at 11 a.m. The festival will be held rain or shine, but attendees are asked to keep umbrellas closed during the performances.

Festivalgoers should bring their own chairs and are allowed to bring coolers. Those of age can drink alcohol at the festival, but they must use plastic drinkware. Glass, grills, pets, and smoking are not allowed. Canopies are allowed, but they have to be set up around the perimeter of the event to avoid blocking the view for other guests. Attendees are asked to wear face masks during the event.

Tickets are are available for purchase in advance for $50 at the Economic Opportunity Program Office, located at 650 Baldwin St. in Elmira, or for $54.67 through Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available for $60 at the gate. Children aged 12 and under can enter for free with an adult. Proceeds from the Elmira Jazz Festival will support the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

More information about the Elmira Jazz Festival can be found on the festival’s website.