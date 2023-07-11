ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s almost time for the streets of Downtown Elmira to be filled with art.

The Elmira Street Painting Festival will be held on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 this year. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, artists will decorate Water Street and Main Street with chalk art. The festival will be held rain or shine. If it does rain during the event, the artists will be able to cover up their work.

Community members are invited to view the artwork and watch the artists create it throughout this weekend. In addition to viewing unique chalk art, visitors will be able to listen to live music, shop with local vendors, try food from local restaurants, and step into a pop-up gallery.

The Elmira Street Painting Festival is a family-friendly event hosted by Elmira Downtown Development. The festival’s purpose is to bring art to the community and celebrate local arts.

For more information about the Elmira Street Painting Festival, visit the festival’s website or Elmira Downtown Development’s Facebook page.