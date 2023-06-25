HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hammondsport Fire Department’s annual carnival is almost here.

The carnival will start on Thursday, July 6, and last for three days. The carnival will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday. Community members will be able to find this carnival at the fire department grounds, located on State Route 54 in Hammondsport.

Every day of the carnival will feature rides, games, prizes, and food. Hungry visitors will have a selection of clams, sausage, sandwiches, and more, and adults will be able to quench their thirst with beer.

Friday’s festivities will kick off with “waterball,” and the following day will be filled with even more fun. Before the carnival starts on Saturday, kids will be able to take fire truck rides from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be a parade at 6 p.m., and the night will end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

To stay updated on this event, visit the Hammondsport Fire Department’s Facebook page or the carnival’s Facebook event.