BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Fair will be returning to Bath for its 204th year next week.

This year, the fair will start on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and run through Sunday, Aug. 20. The gates will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Wednesday for animal shows. The carnival portion of the fair will start on Wednesday and run from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on most days. The carnival will last until 12 a.m. for Friday Night Midnight Madness.

Every day of the fair will feature livestock shows, free exhibits, free shows, and food vendors selling classic fair food. The daily free shows are Rosaire’s Royal Racing Pigs, Oscar the Robot, and Aim High Canines. Fairgoers will be able to explore a one-room schoolhouse, an automotive museum, a pioneer museum, a log cabin museum, and a fairhouse filled with exhibits.

In addition to free shows, fairgoers will have the option to purchase tickets to grandstand events for $15 for general admission or $20 for reserved seats. Tuesday night will not have reserved seats, and the general admission ticket price will be reduced to $10. Tuesday night will feature a lawnmower pull at 6 p.m. and a lawnmower demolition derby at 7 p.m., Wednesday night’s event will be a rodeo at 7 p.m., Thursday night will have a demolition derby at 7 p.m., and Friday will have a monster and tough truck night at 7 p.m. A truck and tractor pull is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, and the fair will end with demolition derby finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday. A full schedule of events can be found on the Steuben County Fair’s website.

Daily admission for the fair will cost $5, and a five-day pass will cost $20. The first day of the fair has free admission, and children aged 5 and under can enter for free every day. On Saturday, admission will be free for youths aged 18 and under until 5 p.m., and seniors will be able to enter the fair for $3 until 5 p.m. Wristbands will be sold for $35 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and will be honored until 7 p.m. every day except for Friday. On Friday, $35 wristbands will be sold from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will be honored until 6 p.m. A separate $35 wristband will need to be purchased between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to participate in Friday Night Midnight Madness. Wristbands can be purchased for $25 online up until Aug. 13.

For more information about the 2023 Steuben County Fair, visit the fair’s website.