WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The 57th annual Tioga County Fair is back in Wellsboro for a week filled with rides, live entertainment, livestock shows, and more.

The fair officially started with limited hours on Monday, Aug. 7, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 12. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day for the remainder of the week. Amusement rides will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and the rides will open at noon on Wednesday and Saturday. The rides will close for one hour on Wednesday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

General admission costs $8 for adults and children taller than 36 inches and includes rides. Children shorter than 36 inches can enter for free. Parking is free as well. Senior citizens aged 62 and older will be able to enter the fair for free on Tuesday, and children 11 and under will be able to enter for free on Wednesday. Children 36 inches and taller will be able to ride unlimited rides for $4 on Wednesday as well.

Every day of the fair is filled with both free and paid entertainment. Free entertainment includes a magic and illusion show three times a day, three escape artist shows on Wednesday and Thursday, three comedy shows on Tuesday, and multiple live music performances each day. There will also be donkey basketball on Wednesday and a Bullride Mania Rodeo on Thursday. Both of these free events will start at 7 p.m.

Country music fans will be able to attend a Whey Jennings concert at 6 p.m. on Friday. Concert tickets can be purchased using this link. Friday will also feature a $9 demolition derby at 7 p.m. The demolition derby will be held at the same time on Saturday. The week will end with fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

For more information about the Tioga County Fair, visit the fair’s website or Facebook page. A full schedule for fair events can be found on this webpage.