WELLSBORO, P.a. (WETM) — Tioga County will be holding its second annual Pride Day in Wellsboro this Saturday.

The festivities will begin at 12 p.m. on June 24 at the Coolidge Theater of the Deane Center, located at 104 Main Street. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies are welcome to attend Pride Day. The theme for this year is “a celebration of unity and peace,” and the goal of the event is to celebrate the local LGBTQIA+ community and show unity with allies.

Community partners and vendors will have tables at the event until 5 p.m. The tables will provide information about the LGBTQIA+ community, host giveaways, and have items for sale. Tioga County Indivisible is hosting the event and will have a lot of information and resources at its table, along with merchandise to raise funds for next year’s event. Attendees will be able to commemorate the event by taking selfies at a photo booth.

Vanessa Le Diva will present a Drag Story Hour at 2 p.m. The well-known drag queen from the Corning area will present the show consisting of stories, music, and singing. From 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Pride Day will take an intermission. Event organizers are encouraging attendees to grab dinner at one of the many nearby restaurants and drop their kids off at home before returning to the evening festivities.

Pride Day is free for most of the day, but there will be a $5 charge per person for the evening festivities. The evening will begin with slam poetry at 6:30 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., the rest of the evening will consist of a drag show with local queens and kings. Be sure to bring some cash to tip the talented performers!

For more information about this inclusive event, you can visit Tioga County Pride Day’s website or its Facebook page.