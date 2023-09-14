ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is starting a discount on tuition for students in New York State.

Elmira College is a private college with an average tuition rate of around $51,000, including room and board. This discount would give any New York student whose family makes $50,000 a year or less free tuition to the college, says the Vice President of enrollment management at Elmira College.

The goal of this discount is to make the college more affordable and accessible for its students and to bring in more enrollment in the coming years. This year, Elmira College has about 600 undergraduate students and 45 to 50 graduate students.

There is an overall positive outlook on tuition from the students. One student is financially stable and is taking a rigorous major, so, she doesn’t want money to add another stress on her shoulders. Elmira College has been able to work with her to make that possible.

Another student was able to appeal the tuition cost and get a better total for him. That has helped him get the most out of the Elmira College experience.

If you would like to learn more about Elmira College, check out the college’s website.