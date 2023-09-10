ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Twilight at Tanglewood will give adults the chance to sample local beer, listen to live music, and more while supporting Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum.

Twilight at Tanglewood is an upcoming fundraising event at the nature center in Elmira that promises to be “an evening of birds, bites, and beverages.” Adults aged 21 and over can attend the event from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

The ticket price includes beer and wine tastings, one raffle ticket, music, games, animal encounters, and desserts. Additional raffle tickets and liquor pull tickets will be available for purchase during the event.

Attendees will get to taste local beer and wine from Wagner Vineyard Estate Winery, Lakewood Vineyard, Horseheads Brewing, Liquid Shoes Brewing, Iron Flamingo, and Four Fights Distilling. Non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available. Taste of Jamaica and Stone Age BBQ will have food available for purchase as well.

There will be plenty of entertainment for visitors to enjoy while eating and drinking. The Sweats will be performing live music throughout the evening, and glass blower Jen Kuhn will be doing flameworking demonstrations. Birds come into the mix with Tanglewood’s avian ambassadors. Visitors will get to meet these birds and learn about their stories.

Proceeds from this event will support Tanglewood’s environmental education initiatives and help conserve the nature center’s 300 acres of wild habitat.

Those who are interested in attending this fundraiser event can register on this page of Tanglewood’s website.