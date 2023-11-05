BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Gaming, comic, and pop culture fans from the Twin Tiers will have the chance to come together this weekend.

Twin Tiers Comic Con is an annual two-day-long convention that brings cosplay, memorabilia, industry professionals, games, and more to the Arnot Mall Event Center. This year, the convention will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

This convention invites fans of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters while meeting celebrity guests, attending panels with industry professionals, participating in games, and shopping from local retailers’ and artists’ booths. The best cosplays will even be eligible to win prizes. Attendees who are at least 12 years old will be able to enter a costume contest that awards cash prizes totaling $1,000. Guests aged 11 and younger will be able to enter a separate contest with non-cash prizes.

This convention will also feature a gaming lounge and board gaming demonstrations and competitions. Guests will be able to join in on these games, and gamers who prefer video games will have a chance to enter a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament. Other activities will include trivia contests and scavenger hunts.

There will be plenty of photo ops for cosplayers and those who prefer to attend in street clothes. Guests will be able to snap pictures of the following famous vehicle replicas: Christine, the Bluesmobile from the Blues Brothers, the Chevy Impala from Supernatural, a Barbie Jeep, Pee-wee Herman’s bike, and the Batcycle from the 1966 Batman TV series.

Special guests at this year’s convention will include actors Alaina Huffman, Steven Williams, Malcolm Danare, and William Ostrander; podcaster Guy Hutchinson; and pro wrestlers Justin Credible, Angelina Love, Barry Horowitz, Paul Roma, and Mario Mancini. More than 70 special comic and art guests will be in attendance as well.

After day one of the convention ends, Xcite Wrestling will be having a live pro wrestling event at the X2 Arena, which is right next to the event center. This event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and cost an additional fee.

Tickets are required to attend Twin Tiers Comic Con, and wristbands and/or VIP lanyards must be worn for the entire event. A single-day ticket costs $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and a two-day ticket costs $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Kids aged 14 and under can enter for free with a paid adult, and veterans and active-duty military can enter for free with a Military ID.

The convention is also offering two VIP packages, and organizers recommend getting them in advance because they might sell out. A regular VIP ticket costs $55 in advance and $65 at the door. This package will give the guest two-day entry to the convention, 30-minute early entry for both days, art prints, and Twin Tiers Comic Con swag. Those aged 21 and older can buy a VIP After Dark package for $90 in advance or $100 at the door. This package will include two-day and early entry, art prints, a hand-drawn sketch card, adult-themed swag, and coupons and items from World Piece and Volo Bar and Lounge.

Tickets for Twin Tiers Comic Con and the Xcite Wrestling event can be purchased in advance on Twin Tiers Comic Con’s website. More of what the convention has to offer can also be found on its website and Facebook page.