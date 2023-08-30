DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — You can walk the track at Watkins Glen International while supporting a cause this October.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting hundreds of walks this fall, and one of them is being held at Watkins Glen International on Oct. 14. The goal of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and to eventually cure the disease. Those who would like to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s must register either as a team or as an individual.

Those who register in advance can make a donation towards the cause and/or set a fundraising goal. Donations and fundraising are not required to join the walk, but they are encouraged. Participants who raise at least $100 will receive a t-shirt, and donations must be raised at least four weeks before the walk to get the t-shirt in time to wear for the event. Raising $500, $1,000, and $2,500 or more will earn participants additional rewards.

Everyone who attends the walk is asked to wear purple, which is the color for Alzheimer’s awareness. On the day of the event, registration will begin at 4 p.m., and the walk will start at 5 p.m. Walkers will have the option to walk either one mile or two and a half miles, and the walk will be held rain or shine.

To register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at WGI, fill out this form. More information about the walk can be found on this webpage.