WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Watkins Glen’s annual Italian American Festival will be returning to Clute Park next weekend.

The three-day festival will start on Friday, Aug. 11, and end on Sunday, Aug. 13. The festival will start at 12 p.m. each day and run until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. This event will feature live music, food, fireworks, and more.

There won’t be any rides this year due to the amusement company the festival had booked going out of business. However, kids will be able to enjoy inflatables provided by Bobby K Entertainment. Throughout the whole event, there will be local food and craft vendors. Additionally, visitors will be able to enjoy live music from a different band every day. Friday will feature Rusted Bucks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday will feature Right Turn Clyde from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday will feature Muirimage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivalgoers visiting on Friday and Saturday will be able to participate in special events. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Tanglewood Nature Center will be presenting a two-hour-long animal show featuring birds of prey, amphibians, mammals, and more. Saturday will start with a cornhole tournament at 10:30 a.m. (registration will be $40 per team starting at 9 a.m.). The festival’s annual parade will start at 12 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the Italian American Festival, visit the festival’s Facebook page.