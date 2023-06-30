(WETM) — The best way to celebrate Independence Day is by watching a fireworks show. Since July 4 is on a Tuesday this year, fireworks shows will be spread throughout this weekend and early next week. We have a list of where you can spot fireworks across the Twin Tiers from now through July 4.

Chemung County

Elmira: Eldridge Park, July 1 at 9 p.m.

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen: Clute Park, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Steuben County

Corning: Riverfront Centennial Park, July 4 at dark

Hornell: Veteran’s Memorial Park, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Tioga County, N.Y.

Candor: Candor Ball Park, June 30 at dusk

Bradford County

Troy: Troy Vets Club, July 3 at dusk

Tioga County, P.a.