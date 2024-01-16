WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — An event filled with free winter activities is coming to Hills Creek State Park this Saturday.

Winterfest will offer family-friendly activities, educational experiences, hikes, and more from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. The event will be giving out free hotdogs and hot chocolate from 11 a.m. until they run out. Attendees can stay warm at Winterfest by sticking close to fire rings and burn barrels when they aren’t participating in the numerous activities.

If there’s enough snow, visitors will be able to go tubing, sledding, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Those interested in sledding or tubing should bring their own if possible, but there will be some two-person tubes and sleds available to sign out for free. There will be limited quantities of other snow sports equipment to sign out for free as well.

There will still be plenty to do if there isn’t enough snow. Each family will be able to make a bluebird box from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (or until supplies run out) and take the box home for free. There will be more make-and-take craft opportunities from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nature enthusiasts can take a one-hour-long tree identification walk at either 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Walkers will learn how to identify several types of trees during these walks.

There will be more educational opportunities as well. Winterfest visitors can participate in an ice fishing demonstration, learn how to make tea from wild plants, and learn how to camp with a hot tent. Winterfest will also offer chances to look at the sun through a safe telescope, meetings with dogs from the non-profit Laurel Mountain K9 Search and Rescue, and a hands-on experience with lumber tools.

More details about each activity can be found on this webpage. Snow and ice condition updates will be posted on the Step Outdoors website and Facebook page.