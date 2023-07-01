WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Would you like to spend a day walking with, and socializing with, real farm animals? The “Farm Sanctuary,” which is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Watkins Glen, offers that to anyone who has the interest.

The Sanctuary is located on 275 acres. When you come, make sure you allow extra travel time because the venue is located off a state highway and down a sometimes bumpy and dusty country road. There is plenty of parking.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the Sanctuary offered what it called a “Pignic,” which offered the chance to socialize and pet the animals. All of the pigs, goats, ducks, geese, cows, and other animals were rescued from subpar circumstances and brought to the Sanctuary to live out their lives in peace.

If you visit, the Sanctuary offers a chance to explore the large farm with a guide, hear stories about how the individual animals were rescued and, of course, pet, stroke, and otherwise give the animals some love. It’s a family-friendly farm, and there are volunteers who can give you easy to follow directions for how to approach the animals so they will interact with you.

On “Pignic” day, dozens of people were visiting, and many of the animals not only seemed to love the attention but actively sought it out. The event offered live music, a vegan picnic, and, of course, the chance to meet the animals. The event was a sellout. It was the first such event at the farm since COVID.

The Sanctuary is located at 3136 Aikens Road, Watkins Glen. The organization has a second location in Southern California.

A pamphlet obtained at the farm says it’s the largest farm animal sanctuary in the United States. It also says “The individuals living at our sanctuaries serve as ambassadors for the billions of farm animals slaughtered for food each year”.

Advance registration is required for tours, and one can book on the farm website or call 607-583-2225 ext 275. If you visit, be prepared to walk on paths and pasture land. The venue is well maintained.

Pictures of the Sanctuary on “Pignic” day can be found below.