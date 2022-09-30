(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers.

Chemung County Fall Fest

The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. and going to 2 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will have food available, according to their Facebook page.

The Chemung County Fairgrounds can be found at 170 Fairview Road in Horseheads.

Miller’s Corn Maze Opening Festival

If you’re in the mood for an early corn maze, Miller’s Corn Maze has you covered.

Miller’s is a dairy farm located in western Bradford County, located at 931 Sopertown Road in Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.

Happening Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate the opening weekend, the event will have food vendors, maple and honey farmers, apples, live music, kid’s games, and more, all at the maze.

Admission for the maze is $10 for adults, and $5 for children, with children three and under being free.

Octoberfest on the Lawn

Happening in Sayre on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Howard Elmer Park there will be an Octoberfest on the Lawn.

The event is $5 per person and will go from noon to 5 p.m.

Chemung County Park Station Opens

The start of October means the opening of numerous trails around the area.

Park Station Campgrounds are encouraging fall lovers to check out its four hiking trails at the campsite, and even enjoy time on the 200-acre lake via boat or kayak.

The campground is open every day in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friends of the Southeast Struben County Library Book Sale

If you’re looking to catch up on some reading this fall, head to the East Corning Fire Hall this weekend for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library book sale.

The fire hall is located at 11873 East Corning Road and will contain thousands of well-organized books, DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and more.

The book sale will be open on Sat, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for members only. The book sale will be open to non-members from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, with the last day of the sale being a bag and box sale.

Pop Market Comic-Con

For those that love comics and anything science-fiction, take a trip to the Pop Market Comic-con in Elmira Heights on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event is free to attend and will have professional creators, authors, artists, bakers, food, and pop culture vendors, and more, costumes are encouraged.

The event runs from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Elmira Heights American Legion, located at 236 Scottwood Ave. in Elmira Heights.

Looking for other events in the area? You can do so by going onto our event calendar to find more.