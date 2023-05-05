One of the cows located at the Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Farm Sanctuary, home to over 500 rescued farm animals in Watkins Glen, is open again for the 2023 touring season, bringing new events in the coming months.

The sanctuary has been open since 1986 and is a place for neglected and rescued farm animals to live in peace on the 275-acre farm in Watkins Glen, and to teach people about how the US food system works.

The sanctuary is home to all kinds of farm animals, such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, and any other farm animal you might think of, they have living a life of peace at the farm.

New to this year’s season brings a family-friendly tour of the farm and is designed for visitors ages four to 10 years old. The tour introduces some of the animals to children and teaches them about the food system in an age-appropriate way.

Other aspects of the tour include going in with the animals and learning their names and stories about how they made their way to the sanctuary.

For those that might be looking for a more in-depth trip to the sanctuary, the farm has small cabins to stay in for a bed-and-breakfast program.

“Part of that stay is a complimentary tour every morning, where you also get a chance to go in and hang out with the animals yourself, and we serve a vegan breakfast for the bed-and-breakfast guests as well,” said Andrew O’Donnell, Senior Sanctuary Guide at Farm Sanctuary.

Tours for the farm are running now until the last weekend in October, if you’re interested in booking a tour, or learning more about the farm, you can find more on the farm’s website.