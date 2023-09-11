ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Trinity Episcopal Church, whose doors have been closed since September 2020, now has a new owner, with plans to help Elmira’s youth and active community.

The group Empire Sports of the Southern Tier, formerly known as Empire Basketball, acquired the church and made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 8, that the building will be transformed into a sports complex for the community.

The group says they plan to be ready by the end of 2023 after renovations are made inside the four-structure complex.

Empire Sports added a list of what the community can expect at the facility,

ACL Affiliated Corn Hole Leagues

Basketball Leagues and Training

Youth Speed Training

Baseball Batting Cages and Training Area

Outdoor Whiffle Ball Stadium and Leagues

Lacrosse Youth Training

Golf Simulator

Group Football Training

Professional Office Space for Lease

The group said that there would be more to come following those additions.

Empire Sports said that the large sanctuary hall of the church is to become a field turfed corn hole area and event center, with other parts of the compound to serve a number of other activities.

The church held its last service on September 6, 2020, after seeing a decline in attendance for years, with the closure having no connection to COVID-19.

The building itself is on the National Register of Historic Places and was placed there on October 31, 2007.

In addition to being on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1855-built church is one of 11 churches in the world whose steeple is only brick from the base to the point, with the bell still working in the tower.