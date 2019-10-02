Getting ready to buy a house? This home buying seminar is an event you won’t want to miss.

Buying a house is one of the biggest and most important purchase that you are going to make as an adult of any age.

18 News sat down with Julie Monahan from First Heritage Federal Credit Union to hear about a house buying seminar the credit union is hosting. First Heritage Credit Union is making that entire process simpler for you as the home buyer by putting all the professionals and experts you would want involved in the process in one room!

The event is free and open to the public and another piece of good news you don’t have to be a member of first Heritage to attend! The event is being held on Wednesday October 16th at ILL Eagle Taphouse located at 200 E. Church Street, Elmira, NY. The event begins at 5:30pm and will end at 7pm.