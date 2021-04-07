Girl Scouts donates boxes of cookies to Corning Meals on Wheels

CORNING, NY (WETM) – When local recipients of Corning Meals on Wheels (CMoW) got their delivery today, there was something extra special dropped off, a box of Girl Scout Cookies.

CMoW Executive Director David Smith said that the Girl Scout has donated cookies in the past, but not at this scale.

“They gave enough this year that everybody got a box,” Smith said.

The treats were a surprise to those CMoW serves and Smith said that they were extremely grateful.

“Oh, they are very delighted, it was a nice surprise,” Smith said.

Smith thanked the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Inc. for their generous donation on Facebook.

Many thanks to the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Inc. for their Gift of Caring program donation of 15 cases of Girl Scout cookies! Thanks to the scouts, today’s volunteers will be delivering a box of cookies to each of the homebound and frail seniors we serve. What a wonderfully generous & tasty way to help brighten the day!