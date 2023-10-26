CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will be hosting a free drive through event for residents of the city this Halloween weekend.

The Halloween Lane event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., where Corning residents will be able to drive through Denison Park to view Halloween displays from the comfort of their car. Tickets are required for the event, with only 250 available. A rain date for the event is set for Sunday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who participate in the event will enter the park with their vehicle by taking Cohocton Street, turning onto Commerce Street and taking a right on Canisteo Street to drive along Halloween Lane. All who attend must stay in their vehicles for the entire event. The Halloween displays will be fixed on each side of the park for families to enjoy. Vehicles will exit the park onto Park Avenue when their drive is over.

At the end of the drive, city staff will be handing out bags of candy for each child in the vehicle.

To secure your free tickets for the event, city residents can email the city’s Recreation Department before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at halloweenlane@cityofcorning.com. Be sure to provide your address, as well as the number of children that you anticipate on bringing to the event in your email.