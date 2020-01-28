Heart Health Month

WETM-18 is partnering with Cayuga Medical Center to educate our viewers about heart health and on steps they can take for a healthier cardiovascular system.

About Cayuga Medical Center: Cayuga Heart Institute

The Cayuga Heart Institute participates in every aspect of your cardiac care from the moment you arrive at Cayuga Medical Center until the time you are discharged. Whether you are admitted with an acute heart attack requiring emergency percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), come to us for an outpatient surgical procedure such as pacemaker implantation, or require outpatient testing, the care you receive is focused specifically on cardiac health.

The Cardiac Heart Institute is a hospital-wide multidisciplinary team of health professionals linking Admissions, the Emergency Department, the Cardiac Catheterization Team, Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, Inpatient Telemetry, Outpatient Testing, the Laboratory, Imaging Services, Nutrition and Dining, the Cayuga Center for Healthy Living, Cardiovascular Rehabilitation, and our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers. Working together, we provide a comprehensive network of cardiac care.

Cayuga Medical Center has been providing cardiac services for forty years and has more than a decade of experience in invasive cardiac care. Based on our successful track record, our cardiac services program received approval from the NYS Department of Health to offer percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). To prepare for this lifesaving new service, in 2010 we completed a major renovation and expansion of the Cardiac Catheterization Suite with the very newest technology in use today. We initiated PCI in 2010 and have served many heart attack patients locally who previously would have been transferred.

When Every Minute Counts: Surviving a Heart Attack Our lives are filled with many decisions every day, some more crucial and long-lasting than others. The decision to seek immediate medical attention if you or someone you are with might be having a heart attack can actually save a life. A Race against Time

Jason Lodeski’s mother and brother came to visit over the weekend of July 4, 2015, to help him move from Van Etten to Montour Falls, New York. The move would put the 43-year-old closer to Watkins Glen International, where he works on the maintenance crew. “I had been lifting stuff all weekend and on Monday my shoulders were a little sore,” says Lodeski. “I didn’t think anything about it.”

There was a car club event at the racetrack the following Monday and Lodeski was asked to mow one of the big parking areas. It was an especially hot day, he recalls, and around 10:30 a.m. he stopped mowing. “The pain hit me like a truck in my chest, neck, jaw, and back and I got really dizzy,” he recalls. “I went inside, sat down, and drank some water. The security guard told me I didn’t look good and he called an ambulance.” Because it was an event day at the race-track, ambulances were standing by and EMTs arrived immediately. They performed an EKG and transported him to Schuyler Hospital straightaway.

Lodeski’s family has a history of heart disease. His father suffered his first heart attack at the age of 38 and had three subsequent open-heart surgeries. Nevertheless, Lodeski admits he had no idea that what he was experiencing at the racetrack was a heart attack. “I eat right and take care of myself. I didn’t know I was having a heart attack until I asked someone at Schuyler Hospital,” he says. “They told me that I was having a serious heart attack and that a helicopter would be there in a couple of minutes.”

The type of heart attack Jason Lodeski suffered is called an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). These heart attacks are very serious and can be readily identified on an EKG by people who know what to look for. When the ST segment of a patient’s EKG is elevated, it means that the blood flow to a portion of the heart is partially or completely blocked; immediate life-saving action must be taken.

“The people in Schuyler County did a phenomenal job. The EMS crew, the staff in the Emergency Department, and the helicopter crew all responded quickly. It was a very smooth operation,” says Paul Stefek, MD, FACC, FSCAI, director of interventional cardiology at the Cayuga Heart Institute. “They stabilized Jason with aspirin, heparin, and nitroglycerin and got him to Cayuga Medical Center right away. They called us so we could alert the STEMI team. When Jason arrived he was still having a heart attack with active chest pain due to the closed artery. We got him up to the cardiac cath lab immediately and everything went like clock-work.”

Lodeski recalls meeting Stefek right after the helicopter landed. “Dr. Stefek was on the copter pad waiting for me when I arrived. He was explaining the procedure to me as he helped wheel me into the hospital, and he talked to me the whole time he was working on me.”

The procedure that Stefek per-formed is called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The right artery that travels down to the bottom of the heart was 100 percent blocked and required the placement of two stents to restore blood flow. “As soon as Dr. Stefek got the last stent in, it felt like whoosh—the pain totally disappeared,” says Lodeski.

Heart attack diagnosis to heart saving: 83 minutes

From the time the ambulance pulled up to the Emergency Department at Schuyler Hospital to the time the artery in Jason Lodeski’s heart was opened at the Cayuga Heart Institute in Ithaca, only 83 minutes had elapsed. This included stabilization at Schuyler Hospital, helicopter transport to Cayuga Medical Center, preparation for PCI, and restoring blood flow to the patient’s heart. This time interval is significantly better than the national standard of care for the treatment of an acute heart attack. Recovery

Lodeski went from the cardiac cath lab to the Intensive Coronary Care Unit, where he stayed for two days, followed by one day in the adult medical-surgical unit. His heart attack was on Monday morning; by Friday afternoon he was walking at the racetrack with his family. “My mother couldn’t believe it,” he says. “Dr. Stefek told me I needed to walk every day . . . and we went to the wine fest that weekend.”

At the end of September Lodeski returned to work at Watkins Glen International. He has a new understanding of the genesis of his heart attack, which relates primarily to genetics and family history. Still, he continues to watch his weight, exercise, and avoid processed foods. He consumes lots of fresh produce, chicken, and fish, enjoying red meat only occasionally.

“If you’ve got heart disease in the family, you should get checked regularly, because no matter how well you take care of yourself, you’re at risk,” advises Lodeski.

“I’d been feeling run down for a couple of years. I didn’t realize just how bad it was until after the procedure on my heart. Too bad it took a heart attack to start feeling better, but now I feel great!”

“ I’m too young to have a heart attack.”

At 6 a.m. on a Friday morning in late May, Merle Bedient reported to work in the housekeeping department at Schuyler Hospital. Two hours into his shift, as he was sweeping and wiping down the emergency room, sharp pains started darting across his upper chest.He waited, thinking it was heartburn. But the symptoms intensified, and an hour later, Bedient, 48, asked a nurse to check his vital signs. Although they were normal, the nurse warned him that he should have a more thorough examination. Yet Bedient, who describes himself as stubborn, waited another hour and a half before he returned to the emergency room, where care providers performed an EKG and drew a sample of his blood to look for the presence of certain heart enzymes. Both of these tests are part of the standard protocol for ruling out heart attack in patients experiencing chest pain.

After consulting with Bedient’s primary care doctor, the physician assistant in the emergency room told Bedient he was having a heart attack. He was quickly given aspirin to thin his blood and medication for his chest pain, then wheeled into an ambulance headed for Cayuga Medical Center, where a cardiac care team was assembling to meet him at the door. “I’m too young to have a heart attack,” Bedient recalls saying. In the ambulance he jokingly asked the technicians to disconnect his IV. “I’m fine — take me off this,” he said, “and let me get back to work.”

By the time he reached the Cayuga Heart Institute, the pain was subsiding. Still, the cardiologist waiting to treat him, Dr. Marcis Sodums, FACC, FSCAI, performed a radial access catheterization by threading a tiny plastic tube through the artery in his right arm to his heart muscle. Although the dye inserted in the tube showed that there was no blockage in his arteries, it did reveal that Bedient’s coronary arteries were enlarged and saccular in shape.

His abnormal arteries are most likely connected with a rare disorder Bedient was diagnosed with at the age of four — LEOPARD syndrome, which is characterized by a multitude of freckles that appear on the body. Triggered by a genetic mutation, the disorder may also cause deafness, unusually wide-set eyes, and aneurysms.

Whether the condition caused the heart attack is unclear, but Sodums suspects it is the culprit. “The sacs found in the artery walls of a person with LEOPARD syndrome create pockets, which prevent normal blood flow,” Sodums explains. “When there is stagnant flow, blood has a tendency to clot.”

After Bedient’s clot formed, it likely disintegrated, showering particles into the tiny downstream arterial branches and closing some of them, thus causing the heart attack. It is impossible to know precisely what happened in Bedient’s case, Sodums adds, because the smallest arteries are not visible on an X-ray.

The measurement of his enzymes from the blood test showed that Bedient suffered a small heart attack, Sodums says. Yet the positive side of the episode is that he now knows that he has irregular coronary arteries and an aneurysm on the aortic valve, which can be monitored and treated with medication. While he was aware of the potential for heart problems related to LEOPARD syndrome, Bedient says he had no idea his own heart was affected. “I didn’t know I had any of those problems,” he says. “I thought my heart was in good shape.”

Bedient says he felt comfortable and assured by the care he received at Cayuga Medical Center. When he was first brought to the hospital, his mother, who has had her own heart problems, was unable to drive over to the hospital until the middle of the afternoon. “Dr. Sodums called my mother twice to give her updates,” Bedient says.

Three days later, he was released with a prescription for blood thinners, which Bedient expects to take the rest of his life. After resting at home in Montour Falls, he returned to his housekeeping job at Schuyler Hospital a week later.

“Between Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Medical, I was very lucky,” Bedient says, while taking a break during his shift at the hospital. “I’m grateful to everybody who took care of me. I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for the staff at both hospitals and the ambulance crew that got me over to Cayuga Medical Center as fast as they could.”