(WETM) — With May being bicycle safety month, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has come out with helpful tips for both drivers and riders to remember when out on the roadways together.

When it comes to sharing the road with cyclists, drivers should remember the following:

Remember to check blind spots before making a turn, parallel parking, opening a door, or leaving from a curb. The DMV reminds drivers to not just depends on their mirrors.

Give proper space when driving near cyclists – reduce speed as you pass as air pressure from a vehicle that passes them quickly can send them off balance.

Be mindful of sudden changes by the cyclist – A bicyclist in front or near a driver can react suddenly to road hazards, and might change direction and speed.

Rules of the road and right-of-way apply to both driver and the cyclist. Drivers must yield the right-of-way to a cyclist just as they would to another vehicle.

For bicyclists, there are some helpful tips to remember when sharing the road with motor vehicles:

Riders must utilize a bike lane when available, when one is unavailable, riders are advised to remain near the right curb or edge of the road or on the right shoulder of the road.

Riders are advised to come to a full stop before entering the roadway from an alley, driveway, or curb.

Never travel with more than two riders side-by-side in a single lane.

Riders and passengers ages one through 13 must wear an approved helmet, with adults having to obey local laws or regulations regarding helmet use.

Use hand signals when making turns- when going right, extend your right arm straight, when going left, extend your left arm straight out. To stop, use your left arm to extend it and bend it at the elbow.

Never carry a passenger unless the bicycle has a passenger seat.

Keep at least one hand on the handlebars at all times and do not carry items that prevent proper control of the bicycle.

“Bicycle riding is great fun and terrific exercise,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner, and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair, “so we hope New Yorkers will take advantage of spring weather to get out to ride,” he said. “We also hope drivers, riders, and other road users will look out for each other so everyone gets to their destinations safely,” he said.

According to the DMV, bicyclists are some of the most vulnerable users on the road and have the right to share it with motor vehicles.

Wednesday, May 3, has been designated as Walk and Bike to School Day, so the DMV is advising drivers to be extra alert on Wednesday as children will be riding bicycles to and from school.