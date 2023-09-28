ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local businesses gathered together on Thursday at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to pack food boxes for the Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge.

The challenge put together 11 companies and 12 teams to compete for bragging rights to see who could pack the most food in one hour.

According to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, this year’s teams packed 8,592 backpacks and funded over 12,500 meals for children in the Southern Tier.

The teams consisted of up to 12 people and had one hour to bag and box as many nonperishable food items as possible.

Teams came from local businesses like Wegmans, which had 2 teams, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Dandy Mini Marts, MMB+Co, Tompkins Trust Company Insurance Agencies, Nucor, Williams Toyota, Millennium Pipeline, Tioga Down Casino, Corning, Erie Insurance, and YAW Automation.

Wegmans was declared the winner of this year’s race having the fastest time, with a team from Tompkins Community Bank coming in second and the second Wegmans team coming in third.

The leader of the pack campaign wasn’t the only thing the companies could win, other challenges like a social media challenge and fundraiser challenge were done to provide outreach and additional donations.

MMB+Co won both the social media challenge by having the most community engagement and the fundraising challenge by having the most donations.

Both Wegmans and MMB+Co will have a trophy that they will display until the challenges return next year.