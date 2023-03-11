ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Friday’s snowstorm saw the cancelation and postponement of many schools, businesses, and activities across the Southern Tier.

One of those events that were postponed came from the Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights.

The school play of Cinderella was initially scheduled to show on Friday at 7 p.m. with a second viewing on Saturday at 7 p.m.

According to Principal, Tom Boyanowski, he said the play will now show Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s viewing will make up for the lost show from Friday.