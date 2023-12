ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) — In the span of a few weeks, another TAKE 5 lottery winner was announced in the Southern Tier after the last one was seen in Chemung County.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, a winning ticket worth $29,228.50 was drawn after it was bought from Rodger’s Market at 109 North St. in Endicott.

The Southern Tier has seen several lottery winners recently after a $50,000 lottery ticket was sold in Steuben County back in October, and a prior TAKE 5 winner was seen in Chemung County in November.

TAKE 5 drawings are done twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. where