SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Monday three top-prize winners for the Nov. 19 TAKE 5 Midday drawing, with one being from Chemung County.

According to the release, three top-prize winners for the TAKE 5 lottery were sold in Southport, Baldwinsville, and Liverpool, with each of the winners receiving $5,992.

The Southport ticket was sold at the Southport Tops Market store located at 1600 Cedar St. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 with the drawings being done twice daily.