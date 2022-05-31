NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing on May 30.

According to the NY Lottery, each of the tickets was worth $11,153.50 but they were each sold at different locations around the state. The winning numbers of the drawing were 7-9-20-26-31.

One of the tickets was purchased at the SJS Pharmacy which is located at 105 East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx. The second winning ticket was sold at Salahi Deli Grocery located at 1224 Cortelyou Road in Brooklyn. The final winning ticket was sold at Brahimani Krupa located at 161-04 Crossbay Boulevard in Howard Beach.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.