ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight’s Mega Million jackpot has been raised to an estimated $830 million. A price that leaves many wondering what they could buy if they have the lucky ticket.

3,680 Luxry Cars

With the jackpot, you could buy 3,680 Lamborghini Urus at the MSRP for around $225,500 each.

69 Private Islands

You could buy about 69 private islands that are between 60 and 70 acres large.

110 Private Jets

With the jackpot, you could buy 110 private jets for $7,500,000 a jet.

415 Mansions

With the average starting price for a luxury home across the world being $2 million, you could buy 415 of them if you win with the jackpot.

1,296 Yachts

The average selling price of a yacht is about $640,000, meaning you could buy 1,296 of them with tonight’s jackpot.

237 Bottles of Tequila

Pasion Azteca, Platinum Liquor Bottle, sells for around $3.5 million a bottle. Meaning you could buy 237 bottles if you win tonight’s prize.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning Tuesday’s prize are one in 303 million.

Tonight’s drawing is the third largest in the game’s history.