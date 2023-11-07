ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Counties is hosting multiple opportunities for locals to spread some holiday cheer to those in need this holiday season.

For those who are looking to help their local community this season, whether it be through your church, civic organization or your family, there are many ways that you can contribute. Catholic Charities is hosting the following options to choose from this year:

Adopt individuals and families for Christmas Wish lists will be obtained by staff and provided to you

Fill out a short form indicating how many people you would like to buy for

Deliver new and unwrapped gifts by Dec. 12 Chemung County residents deliver to the Church Street Office Schuyler County residents deliver to Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry

Donate gift boxes, tape, gift bags, tissue paper and wrapping paper for adopted families’ gifts Must be delivered to 215 East Church Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by Dec. 1 Host a drive to collect warm items Items needed include: blankets and men’s and kid’s size hats and gloves

Items should be new, unwrapped and delivered by Dec. 12 Host a drive to collect personal hygiene items Items needed include: bar soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and toilet paper

Items should be new, unwrapped and delivered by Dec. 12

Purchases can also be made from the organization’s Amazon wish list Provide $25 gift cards to local stores to add to Christmas Food Boxes Must be delivered by Dec. 12

The organization would like to supply each family that picks up a box with an additional gift card

Those who are looking to contribute to one of these opportunities can sign up on Catholic Charities’ website. More details on the different opportunities, as well as contact information, can be found there as well.