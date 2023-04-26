LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a Match 6 ticket worth $6.6 million from the Tuesday, April 25 drawing was sold in Lancaster County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers to win the jackpot. The retailer that sold the ticket, Rushi Petroleum LLC at 2270 New Holland Pike earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 Lotto tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

According to the lottery, more than 129,000 other Match 6 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, and players are reminded to check every ticket, every time they play.