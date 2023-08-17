POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a resident in Potter County was recently awarded over half a million dollars in winnings from an online game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said that the person won the online prize of $581,087.54 while playing the online Pennsylvania Lottery game Cave Quest.

The connect-style game is one of five games contributing to the Cash Quest Jackpot. In these games, the player uses their phone, computer, or tablet to play and has a chance to multiply the total amount won up to 10 times.

Pennsylvania is just one of 14 states to sell lottery products online, launching the iLottery in 2018.