(WETM) — Today’s Pets of the Week are two adorable kittens from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

The pair of kittens are brother and sister and are around 3 months old. The ACS says that they’re young enough to be adaptable to most situations, so a house with other pets or children would work well.

The Sanctuary would prefer that the pair be adopted together, as they are bonded siblings. Plus, the ACS will waive the fee for the second kitten if you adopt the first.

If you’re interested in adopting the pair, the ACS is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for walk-ins. You can also visit the ACS’s website, or contact them by phone at (570) 596-2200.