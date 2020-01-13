Pet of the Week 1/13/2020: Barkley

(WETM) – Barkley is currently living at the Animal Care Sanctuary and looking for his fur-ever home. He is one-year-old and has lots of energy.

Barley is good with other dogs, is house trained, and would love to run around and play. He is also good around infants.

Something special about him is that he only has 3 legs.

To adopt Barkley from the Animal Care Sanctuary, call 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687 or visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website. You can visit them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield, PA or 11765 US-6 in Wellsboro, PA.

The East Smithfield location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.