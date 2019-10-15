Pet of the Week 10/14/19: Noodle

Breaking News
(WETM) – Noodle is a six-month-old dog at the Animal Care Sanctuary who came all the way from Mississippi to find a new home in the Twin Tiers.

Noodle is currently in a foster home and is very good with kids and other dogs. He’s still shy, but he’s sweet and gentle.

Noodle is still learning how to walk on a leash and is undergoing house training, but he is crate trained.

To adopt Noodle from the Animal Care Sanctuary, call 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687 or visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website.

You can visit them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield, PA or 11765 US-6 in Wellsboro, PA.

The East Smithfield location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

