Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Pet of the Week 10/7: Phoenix

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA (WETM)- Phoenix is a two month old female kitten at the Chemung County SPCA who is looking for a fur-ever home.

Phoenix has a brother, loves to be cuddled and pet. Phoenix is well with kids and other animals.

The Chemung County SPCA is hosting a free rabies clinic on October 26, 2019 at the Ernie Davis Community Center from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.

The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:
Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm
Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm

The Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now