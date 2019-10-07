Pet of the Week 10/7: Phoenix

ELMIRA (WETM)- Phoenix is a two month old female kitten at the Chemung County SPCA who is looking for a fur-ever home.

Phoenix has a brother, loves to be cuddled and pet. Phoenix is well with kids and other animals.

The Chemung County SPCA is hosting a free rabies clinic on October 26, 2019 at the Ernie Davis Community Center from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.

The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:

Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm

The Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.