Pet of the Week 10/7: Phoenix

ELMIRA (WETM)- Phoenix is a two month old female kitten at the Chemung County SPCA who is looking for a fur-ever home.
Phoenix has a brother, loves to be cuddled and pet. Phoenix is well with kids and other animals.
The Chemung County SPCA is hosting a free rabies clinic on October 26, 2019 at the Ernie Davis Community Center from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.
The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:
Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm
Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm
The Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.