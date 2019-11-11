Pet of the Week 11/11/2019: Oswald Cooblepot

(WETM) – Oswald Cobblepot is an 8-year-old cat at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

He is apart of the Senior Adoption Program at the Animal Care Sanctuary where any cat five years or older, the adoption fee is waived. This also is for dogs seven years or older.

Oswald Cobblepot is good with kids and other animals. He is a mild cat and enjoys cuddling.

To adopt Oswald from the Animal Care Sanctuary, call 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687 or visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website.

You can visit them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield, PA or 11765 US-6 in Wellsboro, PA.

The East Smithfield location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

